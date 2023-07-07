Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Roswell seeks donations

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago
The Blue Heron Nature Preserve has spent over $60,000 in the past year to maintain the Blueway Trail and Preserve, 4055 Roswell Road in Roswell.

Donations and the help of over 400 volunteers have funded trail maintenance, conservation and meadow maintenance, campers enrolled for Blue Heron spring and summer camps, educational field trips, the “Nesting: Art of Nature 2023″ exhibition and much more. Donations have also supported a partnership with Georgia Tech and the City of Atlanta to use drone technology for preserving and protecting the tree canopy.

The nonprofit’s mid-year fundraising appeal is currently underway. Make a donation or establish a recurring monthly contribution at www.tinyurl.com/BlueHeronDonations. Learn more about the reserve and nature trails at https://bhnp.org.

