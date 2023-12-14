Bill payment assistance available for residents in need

Atlanta Gas Light is reminding customers that enrollment for the federal and state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is open for seniors and disabled customers. General enrollment begins Jan. 2. The program provides home energy bill payment assistance to income-eligible households. Eligibility is based on household size and income up to 60% of the state median income (family of four with gross monthly income of $4,496.66 or less).

To apply for LIHEAP, natural gas customers can call 404-657-3427 or visit www.tinyurl.com/GABillAssistance.

Atlanta Gas Light also partners with community agencies to assist customers with bill payments and heating appliance repairs/replacements including the Heating Energy Assistance Team at heatga.org or 678-406-0212, HopeWorks for appliance repairs and replacements at hopeworks4us.org or 404-872-0167 and Atlanta Gas Light’s Senior Discount Program for a monthly discount of up to $14 off the natural gas base charge at atlantagaslight.com/energyassistance.