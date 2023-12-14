Bill payment assistance available for residents in need

ajc.com

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Atlanta Gas Light is reminding customers that enrollment for the federal and state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is open for seniors and disabled customers. General enrollment begins Jan. 2. The program provides home energy bill payment assistance to income-eligible households. Eligibility is based on household size and income up to 60% of the state median income (family of four with gross monthly income of $4,496.66 or less).

To apply for LIHEAP, natural gas customers can call 404-657-3427 or visit www.tinyurl.com/GABillAssistance.

Atlanta Gas Light also partners with community agencies to assist customers with bill payments and heating appliance repairs/replacements including the Heating Energy Assistance Team at heatga.org or 678-406-0212, HopeWorks for appliance repairs and replacements at hopeworks4us.org or 404-872-0167 and Atlanta Gas Light’s Senior Discount Program for a monthly discount of up to $14 off the natural gas base charge at atlantagaslight.com/energyassistance.

Other ways to save: www.atlantagaslight.com/residential/ways-to-save.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top