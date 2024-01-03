Alpharetta puts musical spin on mayor, city council’s swearing-in ceremony

Mayor Jim Gilvin was sworn-in by Judge Jamie Bendall to serve his second full term of office during the regular meeting. The swearing-in of Councilmen John Hipes and Dan Merkel followed to start their third full terms and Councilman Fergal Brady was sworn-in for his first term.

City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom suggested bringing in the Alpharetta Symphony and Community Chorus to make it an extra special event, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said.

“Auld Lang Syne” and “Button Up Your Overcoat” were among the chorus’s tunes.

Gilvin was first elected mayor in 2018 to complete the term of former mayor David Belle Isle, who resigned to run for Secretary of State. Gilvin had been serving on City Council.

“I’d like to thank all of you … for this evening, for this event, for the support you’ve given me, this city council and this community for decades,” Gilvin told the public.

After taking the oath of office, Hipes said Alpharetta — which has had ongoing new development for more than a decade — has set a standard of excellence to make it one of the best cities in the U.S.

“There were people before us who had great vision and acted with great boldness to make us a great city,” he said. “It didn’t happen by accident.”