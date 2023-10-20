BreakingNews
Alpharetta partnering with Phoenix Rugby for youth rugby

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Phoenix Rugby has been playing on Alpharetta’s North Park Turf Field as renters since January 2022. Recently, the organization merged under the umbrella of Atlanta Youth Rugby, making it possible for the club to compete with other clubs locally, as well as travel clubs regionally.

In a recent city council action, the city adopted a partnership to transition the youth athletic association’s program from private play to a high-quality public youth athletic league (organized league play).

Phoenix Rugby will maintain its identity as Alpharetta’s rugby provider and will oversee all field usage for matches, practices, clinics and camps. The agreement requires the organization to abide by specific guidelines regarding usage of park fields and facilities for city partnered youth athletic associations.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
