Alpharetta Arts Commission approves new mural design

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

Dallas Bond, Chris Anderson and Jason Chaifetz are opening a new restaurant at the corner of South Main and Academy streets at 4 South Main St., previously home to Carson Kitchen. The Standard at Alpharetta’s interior is being redesigned along with one exterior wall on the patio.

The Alpharetta Arts Commission has approved a request to cover an existing old mural with a new mural design to represent the new restaurant concept.

The mural, designed and painted by Tommy Bronx, will include a Jeep, the Atlanta skyline and a gas pump as a nod to the former gas station that once stood at this corner. The number “23″ will be added to represent the year the restaurant will open.

The arts commission’s approval includes a request for the gas pump in the mural to be revised to resemble a fuel pump from the location’s historic gas station.

