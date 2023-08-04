Alpharetta approves pharmacy in Shops of Old Milton

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a permit to allow Brandedmed Rx to locate a drug store/pharmacy in the Shops of Old Milton at 4150 Old Milton Parkway.

Approval came with seven conditions including a limitation on the retail pharmacy that prohibits urgent care or pain management clinic services in the leased space. Tobacco sales will also be prohibited.

Pharmacy hours will be limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No pharmacy delivery vehicles can be parked overnight in the lot facing Old Milton Parkway. Additional limits address signage for the business.

According to the pharmacy owners, deliveries will represent about 5 to 10 percent of the business. The business will be located in Suite 113 and 114 on the west side of the center on the first floor.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
