Alpharetta approves alcoholic beverage license applications

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved an alcoholic beverage license for Snooze, an A.M. Eatery at 6065 North Point Pkwy. and Eggroll Boyz at 5815 Windward Pkwy.

Snooze is a restaurant serving breakfast, brunch and lunch food scheduled to open at the end of June. There are currently three Snooze eateries, two in Atlanta and one in Sandy Springs. Along with the normal restrictions to an alcohol license like fingerprinting, in-house employee training and all customers required to produce ID when ordering alcohol, the restaurant will have a three-drink maximum per person rule in place.

Eggroll Boyz has been open for almost one year and now would like to begin serving alcohol. The business is ServSafe certified and will be taking courses in serving alcoholic beverages.