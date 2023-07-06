Alpharetta and Food Well Alliance summer series continues

Alpharetta, the Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Botanical Garden are continuing the Plant. Eat. Repeat. summer series on integrated pest management with a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

Each Food Well Alliance workshop includes expert tips and tricks on specific gardening topics to help the public grow food.

Videos from previous workshops are available online and include topics like growing herbs for tea, DIY hydroponic systems, seed-saving basics, pollinator gardens, composting and edible perennials.

Food Well Alliance is a collaborative network of garden enthusiasts working together to build community gardens and urban farms across metro Atlanta.

Learn more and register to attend the July 12 workshop: https://www.foodwellalliance.org/plant-eat-repeat.