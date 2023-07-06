Alpharetta and Food Well Alliance summer series continues

Credit: Food Well

Credit: Food Well

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago
X

Alpharetta, the Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Botanical Garden are continuing the Plant. Eat. Repeat. summer series on integrated pest management with a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

Each Food Well Alliance workshop includes expert tips and tricks on specific gardening topics to help the public grow food.

Videos from previous workshops are available online and include topics like growing herbs for tea, DIY hydroponic systems, seed-saving basics, pollinator gardens, composting and edible perennials.

Food Well Alliance is a collaborative network of garden enthusiasts working together to build community gardens and urban farms across metro Atlanta.

Learn more and register to attend the July 12 workshop: https://www.foodwellalliance.org/plant-eat-repeat.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

What the LGBT wedding website Supreme Court ruling means for Georgia2h ago

Sheriff: 3 injured as driver runs red light, crashes stolen car in Newton County
43m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Home sales sag in June under the weight of creeping mortgage rates
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Employee accused of shooting co-worker at Coweta auto facility
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Employee accused of shooting co-worker at Coweta auto facility
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

MARTA agrees to details on audit of $2.7 billion sales tax program spending
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell fire department spotlights prevention of hot car deaths
3h ago
Milton launches free barn safety and evaluation program
21h ago
Sandy Springs adopts $1B FY 2024 Budget
22h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more
2h ago
Experts’ tips on filing property tax appeals
3h ago
Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top