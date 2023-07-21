Alpharetta accepts Fulton grant program agreement

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the 2024-2026 Community Development Block Grant Cooperative Agreement with Fulton County.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has determined Fulton County is eligible, as an “Urban County,” to receive Entitlement Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and under the HOME Investment Partnership Program.

Under the agreement, Fulton is responsible for the preparation, submission and fulfillment of requirements of the annual CDBG Consolidated Plan. The county is also responsible for environmental review and clearance for all CDBG and HOME-assisted activities and will supply technical assistance to the city regarding the program requirements and procedures.

The city is responsible for submitting proposals to the county for the use of the city’s share of the county’s annual grant funding under the programs, publishing bid advertisements and requests for proposals, and must provide the county with an audited report detailing the city’s receipt and expenditures of the funds.