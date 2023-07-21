BreakingNews
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

Alpharetta accepts Fulton grant program agreement

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago
X

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the 2024-2026 Community Development Block Grant Cooperative Agreement with Fulton County.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has determined Fulton County is eligible, as an “Urban County,” to receive Entitlement Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and under the HOME Investment Partnership Program.

Under the agreement, Fulton is responsible for the preparation, submission and fulfillment of requirements of the annual CDBG Consolidated Plan. The county is also responsible for environmental review and clearance for all CDBG and HOME-assisted activities and will supply technical assistance to the city regarding the program requirements and procedures.

The city is responsible for submitting proposals to the county for the use of the city’s share of the county’s annual grant funding under the programs, publishing bid advertisements and requests for proposals, and must provide the county with an audited report detailing the city’s receipt and expenditures of the funds.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Georgia expands some benefits in shadow of abortion restrictions2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police investigating after 12-year-old hurt in shooting
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

How Marjorie Taylor Greene became President Biden’s ‘unintentional’ ally
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout
1h ago

Credit: Calhoun Police Department

Downed trees, power outages due to severe storms in North Georgia
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Revolving Sushi Factory

Alpharetta approves spirits at Revolving Sushi Factory
13h ago
Sandy Springs accepts grant for Safety Action Plan
14h ago
Fulton partnering with Meals on Wheels to deliver home repair services
15h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
19h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top