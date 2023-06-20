Leaky condenser drips on meats at Church’s Chicken

During a routine health inspection at Church’s Chicken on Bankhead Highway, a cooler condenser leaked water on top of pans of uncovered chicken.

In addition, the cooked chicken was held at unsafe temperatures without timers or ways to keep track of time as a public health control. It was discarded.

The restaurant had no date marking for any of its prepared foods. No employee wore a hair net, even when working with food.

The cook returned inside from a break, put on gloves, and began prepping food without washing their hands. The chicken prep station blocked the hand sink.

There was a heavy accumulation of grease on every kitchen surface, including countertops and fryers. And excessive flies were throughout the facility.

Church’s Chicken, 860 Bankhead Highway, Atlanta, scored 57/U, down from 81/B from its last inspection three years ago. It will be re-inspected.