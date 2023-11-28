Kobe Hibachi in Covington fails inspection

Kobe Hibachi & Sushi in Covington failed a routine health inspection, scoring 47/U, down from 91/A.
During the inspection, several foods were not held at safe temperatures and were discarded. These included raw tuna for sushi and shrimp in the coolers, raw salmon on the prep table and cooked rice.
Some cold foods were stored incorrectly and at risk of cross-contamination. Uncooked broccoli was next to raw beef, and unwashed lemons were above ready-to-eat items in the walk-in cooler. In the chest cooler, beef egg rolls were next to ready-to-eat items.
Among other violations, tea containers had a black-like substance on the inside. Oil and peppers were uncovered in a glass container in a self-service area.
The facility had no parasite destruction documents for the white tuna it serves. Discard times were missing from foods listed on time control. And multiple containers of crab salad had no discard dates.
Kobe Hibachi & Sushi, 3161 Elm St., will be re-inspected.
