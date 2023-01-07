Kids get coding tips from the pros

“They were all very excited to show off what they know, even my little first graders,” she said. “They also liked hearing from people who are in the industry and to learn how they use coding in their jobs.”

The Accenture experts helped students select music and set up a dance party and train an AI simulation robot. At the end of the hour, participants received a certificate of participation.

“Some students are a little reluctant to start and unsure of how to do it, but by the end they usually want to know if they can do more,” said Wright. “We share the Hour of Code website where there are free accounts. And they also ask us to come back.”

Older students are often excited to hear from people working in the industry and doing jobs they want to do, said Wright. And they also noticed a few other things, said Melander.

“Many students asked me, ‘Did you notice how many of them have brown skin like me?’” said Melander. “The group represented all cultures, and that’s so important for kids to see people like them in this industry. It was also a good mix of men and women. It was great to see that representation.”

Both teachers and tech experts hope learning the fun side of coding will encourage more students to consider careers in the field.

“There’s already a tech worker shortage across the country, and for Georgia to stay competitive, we’ve got to keep training future technologists,” said Ertley, “even if they’re learning skills for jobs that might not even exist yet.”

Information about Patrick Elementary is online at gcpsk12.org/PatrickES.

