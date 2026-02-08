BREAKING

Boy, 10, hospitalized after ‘targeted’ shooting in SE Atlanta, police say

Child said to be stable after being shot in the chest, police say.
Atlanta police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was injured in a "targeted shooting" Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, on Ruzelle Drive in southeast Atlanta, authorities said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
25 minutes ago

A 10-year-old boy underwent surgery Sunday after being injured in a “targeted” shooting in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 6:45 a.m. about the gunfire that erupted in the 100 block of Ruzelle Drive near Empire Park and I-75. When officers arrived, they found the child in critical condition and suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers applied a chest seal to treat the wound before the boy was taken in a patrol vehicle to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not released the name of the child, who underwent surgery and is said to be stable.

“Preliminary investigation suggests this was a targeted shooting related to an escalating dispute between two parties,” police said in a statement.

Police have not provided additional details about what led to the incident, or if the child was the intended target.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

David Aaro

