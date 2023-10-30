Improper cooling a concern at Buford’s Hacienda Bar & Grill

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
0 minutes ago
During a routine health inspection, multiple cooked foods were not cooled correctly at Hacienda Bar & Grill in Buford.

Some items, such as the broccoli and jalapeno peppers, had been cooling for over two hours but were still well above the recommended temperature range for food safety.

The restaurant used improper methods for cooling. Foods were cooled at room temperature for up to two hours with no cooling techniques applied. Some items were chilling in the prep line cooler where lots of worker activity occurs.

Among other violations, the parasite destruction letter for the salmon did not match the invoice or packaging. As a result, the salmon must be fully cooked until the health authority approves the documents.

The cleaning buckets had no measurable amount of sanitizer.

Hacienda Bar & Grill, 2925 Buford Drive, Buford, scored 62/U, down from 100/A. It will be re-inspected.

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
