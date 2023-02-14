Technology equipment approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Feb. 7 to spend approximately $1.1 million on several items providing resources for the county’s technology services.
The board approved $307,828 to be spent on computers, monitors, laptops and docking stations in one resolution, and another was for $217,223 that would be earmarked for network infrastructure hardware.
A $578,554 allocation for hardware and technology in two specific areas in county buildings was also approved.
All of the funding for these projects is coming from the capital improvement plan which was previously approved by the commissioners.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Chip Saye
The Latest