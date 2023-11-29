SPLOST committee resolution passed in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners took the next step toward possible extension of the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax by passing a resolution to create a SPLOST committee.

The current SPLOST expires in a little over a year, according to officials. The committee will be tasked with devising an estimate of the revenue brought in during the next five- or six-year cycle and also create a project list for the program that would be part of the voter referendum required to continue the sales tax.

If approved, it would be the sixth iteration of the SPLOST and would continue the existing one-cent tax rather than adding to the current total.