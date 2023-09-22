Special election to come in Henry

The candidate slate is set for the special election in November for the District II seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

The election became necessary when Dee Clemmons, who first was elected in 2016, resigned in May. The board in June named Neat Robinson, a former Stockbridge City Council member, to fill the seat on an interim basis.

Robinson is running as an incumbent in the special election, the winner of which will fill the seat until the end of the term in December of 2024. Daniel Edwards Jr. and Bruce Holmes are the challengers on the ballot. Holmes served as a commissioner representing District V for 12 years until the district lines were redrawn.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.