Special election to come in Henry

Credit: Henry County Government

Credit: Henry County Government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
36 minutes ago
X

The candidate slate is set for the special election in November for the District II seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

The election became necessary when Dee Clemmons, who first was elected in 2016, resigned in May. The board in June named Neat Robinson, a former Stockbridge City Council member, to fill the seat on an interim basis.

Robinson is running as an incumbent in the special election, the winner of which will fill the seat until the end of the term in December of 2024. Daniel Edwards Jr. and Bruce Holmes are the challengers on the ballot. Holmes served as a commissioner representing District V for 12 years until the district lines were redrawn.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Atlanta officials say no to more Fulton County inmates in detention center 2h ago

Mom thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker for saving daughter’s life
9h ago

Credit: custom

Police rescue 20 human trafficking victims, arrest 3 suspects
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
STUDY: Police should limit pursuits, consider harm to public
7h ago
The Latest

Hunting events planned in Henry
Moratoriums approved in McDonough
Locust Grove developments get council OK
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 6 high school football scoreboard
4h ago
FROM OUR ARCHIVES
The two things you need to know about Lucy McBath
Jonesboro councilman in home stretch of Clayton State degree, track career
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top