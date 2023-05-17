X

McDonough school zones to get cameras

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Five schools in the city limits of McDonough will be the latest Henry County locations for the implementation of the RedSpeed School Zone Safety Program. The McDonough City Council approved the installation of cameras around Excel Academy, McDonough Middle, McDonough High, Walnut Creek Elementary and Wesley Lakes Elementary schools.

Police Chief Ken Noble shared a video that highlights the benefits of the program, which uses technology to identify speeders and other traffic violations in various school zones. There will be no financial impact on the city from the implementation of the program, according to city officials.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Edens

North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump dominates Georgia presidential poll, Kemp trails far behind
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
50m ago

Chattahoochee River is `beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
2h ago

Chattahoochee River is `beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Voters send Georgia House election to a runoff between 2 Democrats
11h ago
The Latest

Stockbridge council overrides mayor’s veto
15h ago
Henry commissioners approve road work
Henry fire station set for demolition
Featured

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top