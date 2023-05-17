McDonough school zones to get cameras

Five schools in the city limits of McDonough will be the latest Henry County locations for the implementation of the RedSpeed School Zone Safety Program. The McDonough City Council approved the installation of cameras around Excel Academy, McDonough Middle, McDonough High, Walnut Creek Elementary and Wesley Lakes Elementary schools.
Police Chief Ken Noble shared a video that highlights the benefits of the program, which uses technology to identify speeders and other traffic violations in various school zones. There will be no financial impact on the city from the implementation of the program, according to city officials.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
