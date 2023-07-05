McDonough council approves police cameras

The McDonough City Council voted at its June 20 regular meeting to approve the $363,000 purchase of 28 cameras for use by the city’s police department. Officials said that FLOCK camera systems similar to this purchase have already been used by the city to deter and record crimes.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have been designated for the purchase, and the money will be paid over a five-year period. The vote was 6-0 with one council member absent from the meeting.

In unrelated city business, the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in a recent opioid settlement involving Publix.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.