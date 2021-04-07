McDonough City Council names court officers

The McDonough City Council voted at its March 15 regular meeting to adopt a resolution appointing Timothy Haley as the city’s prosecuting attorney and Andrea Boyd as assistant prosecuting attorney for the city’s municipal court. According to city officials, their terms expire March 15, 2025.
In other business, the council voted to approve a total of more than $100,000 on two separate expenditures for city vehicles, a new pickup truck for the sewer maintenance department and a new dump truck for the stormwater department. Funds for both purchases are available in the respective departments’ budgets. There were no opposition votes to any of these agenda items, although two council members were absent from the meeting.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.