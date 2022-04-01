BreakingNews
HVAC work approved for Henry schools

All 29 elementary schools in the Henry County district are getting the upgrade.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Education voted March 14 to approve a major renovation project affecting more than half of its schools.

The board approved a $4,582,000 bid for work that will include demolition of existing heating and exhaust systems in all 29 of the district’s elementary school gymnasiums as well as installation of new air conditioning systems for those facilities.

Construction is set to begin in April and run through July of 2023 with minimal impact on daily school operations, according to officials.

The project is being funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.

