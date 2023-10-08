Henry water plant expansion continues

Construction is continuing on one of the Henry County Water Authority’s largest ongoing projects. Members of the HCWA recently toured the Walnut Creek Water Reclamation Facility, whose current treatment capacity of eight million gallons per day is set to nearly double in size once the $181 million expansion is completed.

Officials said the plant’s current average daily treatment of wastewater from customers has reached around 90 percent of its current limit, and completion of the expansion project is on schedule to meet the expected increase in customer demand. Construction began in January of this year and is slated for completion in 2025.

Information: hcwa.com.