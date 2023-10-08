Henry water plant expansion continues

Credit: Henry County Water Authority

Credit: Henry County Water Authority

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
35 minutes ago
X

Construction is continuing on one of the Henry County Water Authority’s largest ongoing projects. Members of the HCWA recently toured the Walnut Creek Water Reclamation Facility, whose current treatment capacity of eight million gallons per day is set to nearly double in size once the $181 million expansion is completed.

Officials said the plant’s current average daily treatment of wastewater from customers has reached around 90 percent of its current limit, and completion of the expansion project is on schedule to meet the expected increase in customer demand. Construction began in January of this year and is slated for completion in 2025.

Information: hcwa.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech pulls off a ‘Miracle in Miami’8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky
9h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
18h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies
15h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
16h ago
The Latest

Stockbridge council approves property measures
Action delayed in Stockbridge
Preliminary plat approved in McDonough
Featured

Credit: White House

Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top