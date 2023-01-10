ajc logo
X

Henry water customers help needy

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A simple program that allows water service customers in Henry County to help their neighbors in need raised a significant sum in 2022 for that purpose.

Officials reported that $16,430 was given during the year through its Charitable Assistance Program by more than 3,000 customers who rounded up their monthly water bills or submitted small one-time donations.

The HCWA also provided information and referrals to customers who could possibly qualify for a federal assistance program that helps low-income households pay for drinking water and wastewater services for their homes.

Funding for this program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and other legislation designed for this purpose.

Information: hcwa.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses leading conservative of sexual harassment1h ago

Fair Fight ordered to repay $231K after losing Georgia election case
2h ago

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Bulldog fever, record diversity mark legislative session opener
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
1h ago
The Latest

Vehicle regulations updated in Locust Grove
9h ago
Holiday storms strain Henry water system
Board appointments in Stockbridge approved
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
18h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
1h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top