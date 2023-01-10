Henry water customers help needy

A simple program that allows water service customers in Henry County to help their neighbors in need raised a significant sum in 2022 for that purpose.
Officials reported that $16,430 was given during the year through its Charitable Assistance Program by more than 3,000 customers who rounded up their monthly water bills or submitted small one-time donations.
The HCWA also provided information and referrals to customers who could possibly qualify for a federal assistance program that helps low-income households pay for drinking water and wastewater services for their homes.
Funding for this program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and other legislation designed for this purpose.
Information: hcwa.com.
