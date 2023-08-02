Henry police to receive $1.65 million grant

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
15 minutes ago


The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 18 regular meeting to accept a $1.65 million award from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget for the Henry County Police Department’s gunshot detection technology project. The term of the grant is three years and no local match is required.

According to county officials, the money will cover the purchase and installation of technology that will aid the police in detecting the approximate location of gunfire, and “they will be able to improve response times and evidence collections, thereby saving lives put in jeopardy by gun violence.”

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

