Henry County resident reappointed to chair Mercer executive committee

Tony Moye of McDonough was re-elected chair of the executive committee of the Mercer University Board of Trustees earlier this month. A 1973 graduate of Mercer’s pharmacy school and a long-time business leader in Henry County, Moye has served on the Board of Trustees for nearly two decades and is now midway through his fourth five-year term.
This is his third year as chair of the nine-member executive committee, which has handled most of the board’s business in 2020 as is allowed by its bylaws since the overall board did not meet for many months during the pandemic shutdown until its recent gathering Nov. 6.