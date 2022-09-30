Henry commissioners look at streetlight situation

The Board of Commissioners had a discussion at its Sept. 20 regular meeting about whether to fund a streetlight assessment before tabling the matter until early November so that county staff can identify an appropriate funding source.

Acting upon instructions given by the commissioners in June, county transportation planning director Sam Baker presented a $200,000 bid that was chosen from among three applicants when he solicited proposals. That study would cover all of the unincorporated county and take about nine months to complete. There were differing opinions about whether the study is needed, but the issue will be revisited in November.