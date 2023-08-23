BreakingNews
Fulton defendant demands speedy trial in Trump election interference case

Henry board approves road, IT expenditures

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
35 minutes ago
The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 1 regular meeting to approve a $1,112,578 expenditure for an audio and video hardware refresh in the county’s courtrooms. The work will be provided by CTI Technologies and funded using American Rescue Plan Act dollars via the Judicial Council Ad Hoc Committee, according to officials.

Also approved were two bid awards to Croy Engineering for engineering design work related to intersection improvement projects: $79,000 for Oak Grove Road at Willow Lane, and $60,500 for Oak Grove Road at Jodeco Road.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
