Hampton council has special called meeting

The Hampton City Council convened Oct. 19 for a special called meeting, one week after its regular meeting in which no action was taken due to lack of a quorum. This time the council voted to approve a resolution to enter into a contract with All Year Sports Galaxy for a temporary 40-by-40-foot ice skating rink, at a cost not to exceed $38,299.
Also approved was the first reading of an ordinance clarifying that alcoholic beverage consumption in public is only permissible during city-sponsored events or under a city-issued special event permit.
The first reading of an ordinance regarding the annexation of about 10.5 acres on Bridgemill Drive was also approved.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
