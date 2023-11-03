Hampton council has special called meeting

Credit: Monroe Roark

Credit: Monroe Roark

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Hampton City Council convened Oct. 19 for a special called meeting, one week after its regular meeting in which no action was taken due to lack of a quorum. This time the council voted to approve a resolution to enter into a contract with All Year Sports Galaxy for a temporary 40-by-40-foot ice skating rink, at a cost not to exceed $38,299.

Also approved was the first reading of an ordinance clarifying that alcoholic beverage consumption in public is only permissible during city-sponsored events or under a city-issued special event permit.

The first reading of an ordinance regarding the annexation of about 10.5 acres on Bridgemill Drive was also approved.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Some of Greene’s Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Low voter turnout for metro Atlanta races as early voting period ends
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How Atlanta training center opponents collected tens of thousands of signatures
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Another new city? Gwinnett lawmakers to pitch ‘City of Mill Creek’
3h ago
The Latest

Sanitation, landscaping costs go up in Stockbridge
McDonough council approves budget changes
Henry water authority continues education program
Featured

How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”
Buying Black art at center of show
21h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top