Suwanee Public Arts Commission receives grant to fund a mural

Explore Gwinnett has chosen Suwanee Public Arts Commission to receive a $10,000 Gwinnett Creativity Fund project grant to fund a mural on the side of the historic Pierce’s Corner building in the heart of Old Town Suwanee.

In its fourth year, the GCF has awarded nearly $200,000 to fund arts and cultural projects in 2023 including a grant for renovation, expansion, and support for summer camps at Suwanee Arts Center, a project grant for Broadway in the Park and a project for an event at the African American Cultural & Arts Festival.

Suwanee has been the recipient of past GCF grants for the Ultimate Participation Trophy (2022), the Town Center Park amphitheater stage wings (2021) and the Buford Highway Mural (2020).