BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants

Suwanee Public Arts Commission receives grant to fund a mural

Credit: City of Suwanee

Credit: City of Suwanee

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Explore Gwinnett has chosen Suwanee Public Arts Commission to receive a $10,000 Gwinnett Creativity Fund project grant to fund a mural on the side of the historic Pierce’s Corner building in the heart of Old Town Suwanee.

In its fourth year, the GCF has awarded nearly $200,000 to fund arts and cultural projects in 2023 including a grant for renovation, expansion, and support for summer camps at Suwanee Arts Center, a project grant for Broadway in the Park and a project for an event at the African American Cultural & Arts Festival.

Suwanee has been the recipient of past GCF grants for the Ultimate Participation Trophy (2022), the Town Center Park amphitheater stage wings (2021) and the Buford Highway Mural (2020).

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton DA proposes Trump trial start 8 days before Ga. presidential primary41m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors describe watching Fulton Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
1h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
4m ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
4m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Google Maps

QuikTrip to demolish, upgrade store in Peachtree Corners
Sugar Hill to hold final millage rate hearing
Gwinnett County providing grant to small businesses affected by COVID-19
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
4h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
23h ago
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top