Suwanee approves $18 million budget

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $17,951,300 Fiscal Year 2024 General Fund Budget.

Highlights of the budget include a plan to maintain the millage rate at 4.93 mills. The budget anticipates a one percent increase in operating revenues over the FY 2023 budget and a less than one percent increase in property tax revenues. The city expects an eight percent increase in operating expenditures.

The city plans to add one police officer, two equipment operators and a capital project manager to city staff. Capital improvements include plans for two replacement police vehicles, police equipment, small equipment for the public works department like mowers, aeration equipment and gator vehicles, 16 Flock cameras and computer aided dispatch software.

The city has released a condensed version or the budget to view at www.tinyurl.com/Suwanee2024OperatingBudget. The complete budget book is published in late August or early September.