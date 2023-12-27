BreakingNews
Seniors in Lawrenceville may qualify for trash discount

Seniors living in Lawrenceville can apply to determine if they qualify for a reduction in monthly sanitation collection fees. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Seniors living in Lawrenceville can apply to determine if they qualify for a reduction in monthly sanitation collection fees. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Seniors living in Lawrenceville can apply to determine if they qualify for a reduction in monthly sanitation collection fees at lville.city/Senior-Sanitation-Discount. The discount is available for seniors living in a residential home or apartment within city limits who are 65 years of age or older. Proof of age is required for the discount which will reduce the monthly service fee from $20 to $10. There is no income limitation.

Additional discounts are available to Gwinnett County seniors with income limits. These include homestead exemptions including a senior school tax exemption, regular school tax exemption and $20,000 senior exemption for residents in the city of Buford who are in the Gwinnett County School District. Details: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettSeniorExemptions.

