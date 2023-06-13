Popular Mexican restaurant in Gwinnett County seriously damaged by fire

A fire Tuesday morning caused serious damage to a Stone Mountain location of Frontera Mexican Kitchen, a popular local restaurant chain, but resulted in no injuries, officials said.

Someone passing by the restaurant on U.S. 78 at Davis Road reported the fire around 8:40 a.m. and a crew arrived four minutes later, Gwinnett County fire spokesman Capt. Ryan McGiboney told reporters at the scene. No one was found inside during an initial search of the building, but the fire worsened and the original fire crew called for backup.

Multiple crews with ladder trucks and raised hoses were able to bring the blaze under control just after 9 a.m., McGiboney said. A cook had been the only person inside the restaurant when the fire broke out, but he escaped unharmed.

McGiboney said investigators were still working to determine what started the fire and had not been able to interview the cook due to a language barrier.

Rodrigo Gonzalez, the manager of the Stone Mountain Frontera location, said the cook first noticed smoke and went outside to try to find its source. He said he could see sparks coming from wires at the top of the building, according to Gonzalez.

Standing in front of the smoldering restaurant Tuesday, Gonzalez said he hoped it was possible to rebuild the Frontera location and continue operating.

“There’s a lot of families, people who depend on this restaurant to live and to support their families,” Gonzalez said.

Frontera’s first location opened in 1987 and the local chain has expanded to 11 locations around metro Atlanta. Gonzalez said he’s already been getting phone calls from regular customers checking in on him and his staff.

About half the restaurant was destroyed in the blaze, Gonzalez said, but it will take time to assess the full extent of the damage.

