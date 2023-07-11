Peachtree Corners bridges romance for local couple

When Peachtree Corners officials approved the city’s iconic pedestrian bridge that now crosses Peachtree Parkway, they probably didn’t anticipate the bridge would become the setting for romance. But Jordan and Simone LaFrance will tell you it was the perfect spot for their engagement on New Year’s Day, 2022.

“I grew up in Berkeley Lake,” said Simone. “I grew up going to The Forum. It used to be Duluth, but now it’s Peachtree Corners. I’ve been in this area my whole life. This is where I’m from. So, I came home from college in 2021 and we would just frequently hang out on the bridge.”

Designed to reflect the style of the historic bridge that once carried traffic and pedestrians across the Chattahoochee River from Gwinnett to Fulton County, the thrust arch-style bridge, features two elevators and two sets of stairs to connect the city’s Town Center with The Forum shopping center. Approximately 45 feet high (from ground to the top of the arches) the bridge spans the very busy multi-lane roadway with a 190-foot walkway.

The bridge also features a pair of benches for anyone needing to rest a bit or, for Simone and Jordan, a beautiful spot to sit and read a good book while the sun is setting, which they often did while dating.

The couple, who met at church, had been dating about 10 months (you know when you know), when Jordan began planning to pop the question.

He had it all arranged. He would take Simone to Barnes & Noble to do a little shopping while their friends would set up rose petals and candles on the bridge and be ready to take photos at the big moment. Simone thought they were just hanging out until crossing the bridge for dinner with friends at the Lazy Dog restaurant.

New Year’s Day rolled around and Jordan got a message from Simone’s friend who was in charge of coordinating the bridge setup. She had come down with COVID.

Not to be deterred, Jordan scrambled the friends to find a new behind-the-scenes coordinator.

The evening arrived and he waited, not so patiently, for friends to text when everything was ready and he could suggest they walk over the bridge to dinner.

“The whole time I’m in Barnes & Noble, I’m waiting on confirmation to start walking across the bridge,” said Jordan. He faked a stomach issue so he could duck into the restroom and call to see what was delaying things.

Simone was a little suspicious, as women are when they know the question is coming sometime soon.

After stalling in the bookstore bathroom, Jordan got the all-clear from friends. “I’m spending like 15 minutes in the bathroom and calling them,” said Jordan. “They’re like, it’s starting to get windy -- we’re trying to make sure everything is down.”

“I was just sitting there at Barnes & Noble and I was so annoyed,” Simone said. “But then, he’s like let’s walk and have dinner -- because I like to eat.”

Finally making their way across the bridge, Jordan drops to one knee and proposes. Not too surprisingly, Simone said yes. The couple were married at Dekalb History Center on Nov. 27, 2022.

Crossing the PTC bridge will almost certainly play a role in each of the newlyweds’ anniversaries to come.