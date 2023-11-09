Norcross approves master arts and cultural plan

“This is a major step forward for NPAC and for the citizens of Norcross,” said NPAC Chair Bob Grossman. “For the first time in our city’s long history, we have a strategic roadmap that will enrich the lives of our citizens and key stakeholders through arts and culture.”

A statement from the city notes, “Acknowledging that arts and culture are essential to any thriving community, the plan taps into Norcross’s unique legacy with its historic city center and stature as one of the most diverse communities in Georgia.”

Public arts projects already in the works include beautifying public fences around the downtown area, creating a gateway to Heritage Park by painting a series of stairs that lead up to the park and adding sculptures, and crafting interactive murals on various platforms around the city.

While NPAC engaged many stakeholders during development of the plan, the commission hopes to keep the conversation going. Residents are encouraged to share their ideas at npac@norcrossga.net or message through https://www.facebook.com/norcrossarts.

Local artists are encouraged to follow NPAC’s social media to learn about opportunities to submit proposals.