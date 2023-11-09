BreakingNews
Fulton grand jury disagreed with DA staff on jail review

Norcross approves master arts and cultural plan

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

With the adoption of the Norcross Master Arts and Cultural Plan in October, the city under the leadership of the Norcross Public Arts Commission is seeking input from the public.

“This is a major step forward for NPAC and for the citizens of Norcross,” said NPAC Chair Bob Grossman. “For the first time in our city’s long history, we have a strategic roadmap that will enrich the lives of our citizens and key stakeholders through arts and culture.”

A statement from the city notes, “Acknowledging that arts and culture are essential to any thriving community, the plan taps into Norcross’s unique legacy with its historic city center and stature as one of the most diverse communities in Georgia.”

Public arts projects already in the works include beautifying public fences around the downtown area, creating a gateway to Heritage Park by painting a series of stairs that lead up to the park and adding sculptures, and crafting interactive murals on various platforms around the city.

While NPAC engaged many stakeholders during development of the plan, the commission hopes to keep the conversation going. Residents are encouraged to share their ideas at npac@norcrossga.net or message through https://www.facebook.com/norcrossarts.

Local artists are encouraged to follow NPAC’s social media to learn about opportunities to submit proposals.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

The Jolt: Senator MTG? Poll shows a Greene run would be heavy lift3h ago

Credit: AP

Croatia withdraws bottled drinks, urges people to drink tap water after several fall ill
23h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Lawsuit over $7M in unpaid work delayed South Downtown foreclosures
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton grand jury disagreed with DA staff on jail review
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton grand jury disagreed with DA staff on jail review
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State University’s $3 million safety plan: Lights, cameras, paths
4h ago
The Latest

Gwinnett fire and emergency services seeks input on strategic plan
13h ago
Lilburn begins Hood Road/Bryson Park realignment project
Gwinnett police adding more license plate reading cameras
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
20h ago
High school football state playoff brackets
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top