Lawrenceville seeking volunteers for board positions

Lawrenceville is seeking candidates to fill vacancies on various boards and committees. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

The city of Lawrenceville recently announced they are looking for residents and business owners to join various volunteer boards for the city.

This year, the city is accepting applications for 27 positions across seven boards, including: The Downtown Architectural Review Board; the Board of Appeals; the Lawrenceville Development Authority; the Financial Review Citizen Committee; the Lawrenceville Housing Authority; the Lawrenceville Arts Commission; and the Planning Commission.

“The involvement of our citizens and the business community in the many facets of city government is vitally important to its effectiveness in serving our community,” Mayor David Still said.

“In addition, this process increases the opportunity for local leadership involvement in important advisory and visionary roles and promotes transparency in city operations.”

Those interested should apply on the city’s website by Oct. 1.

