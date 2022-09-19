Lawrenceville seeking volunteers for board positions

This year, the city is accepting applications for 27 positions across seven boards, including: The Downtown Architectural Review Board; the Board of Appeals; the Lawrenceville Development Authority; the Financial Review Citizen Committee; the Lawrenceville Housing Authority; the Lawrenceville Arts Commission; and the Planning Commission.

“The involvement of our citizens and the business community in the many facets of city government is vitally important to its effectiveness in serving our community,” Mayor David Still said.