Lawrenceville passes $200 million budget

The Lawrenceville City Council on Wednesday passed a record-breaking $200 million budget for fiscal year 2024, according to city officials.

The city will use the budget to allocate funding to three areas: community engagement, infrastructure, along with staff retention and recruitment.

“This budget demonstrates our commitment to the well-being and future development of Lawrenceville,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said.

Under the community engagement initiative, the budget provides funding for the city to continue to host events and concerts, as well as funding for transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The city will also partner with organizations such as Gwinnett County Government and Northside Hospital to provide incentives that encourage employees to reside in Lawrenceville. If residents work at one of the partnering organizations, the city will provide a $5,000 incentive to live within city limits, a press release said. New city positions will also be added, including a new police bike unit, which will be responsible for patrolling downtown.

City officials say a focus will be put on upgrading infrastructure by incorporating electrical grid enhancements and replacing aging steel and plastic natural gas pipes. City Hall security will also be upgraded.

“Investing in the community builds a resilient city that prioritizes the needs and aspirations of our citizens. The approved budget demonstrates our responsible fiscal management while addressing key priorities to enhance the quality of life for everyone in Lawrenceville,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said.

The city was able to maintain the 2023 property tax rate. However, a tax increase is expected next year, the release said.