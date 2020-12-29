X

  • Noon Year’s Eve. Noon-2 p.m. Thursday. $8/person. Lucky Shoals Park, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross. For children ages 2 to 5, there will be crafts and games. Register with code LSP41686. 678-277-0860, GwinnettCounty.com, events.ExploreGwinnett.org/event/noon_years_eve
  • Online or in person: Socially Distance New Year’s Eve with Brotherhood - A Doobie Brothers Tribute Band. 8 p.m. Thursday. $35 in person, free for online. Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749 Tickets: EddieOwenPresents.com View: YouTube.com/EOPlive
  • American Red Cross Blood Drive. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “infinite” or your zip code

