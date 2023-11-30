Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event on Saturday

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event on Dec. 2.

Applicants will have the opportunity to complete the first phase of the process, and should be prepared to participate in a facility tour, an orientation presentation and an interview board. Conditional offers of employment may be made.

Jailer Officer hires will receive a $4,300 hiring incentive and could make between $48,172 to $74,158. Deputy Sheriff Senior hires will receive a $4,700 hiring incentive and could make $54,894 to $84,508, the release said. Jailer Officer and Deputy Sheriff hires with an associate degree will receive a 3% pay incentive, while hires with a bachelor’s degree will receive a 6% pay increase, the release said.