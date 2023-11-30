Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event on Saturday

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a new task force that will help curb holiday crime in the county.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

Combined ShapeCaption
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a new task force that will help curb holiday crime in the county.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

Gwinnett County
By
31 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event on Dec. 2.

Applicants will have the opportunity to complete the first phase of the process, and should be prepared to participate in a facility tour, an orientation presentation and an interview board. Conditional offers of employment may be made.

Jailer Officer hires will receive a $4,300 hiring incentive and could make between $48,172 to $74,158. Deputy Sheriff Senior hires will receive a $4,700 hiring incentive and could make $54,894 to $84,508, the release said. Jailer Officer and Deputy Sheriff hires with an associate degree will receive a 3% pay incentive, while hires with a bachelor’s degree will receive a 6% pay increase, the release said.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in Lawrenceville.

Those interested can apply online on the county’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top