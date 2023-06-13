X

Gwinnett police warning about recent phone scams

Credit: Courtesy Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department recently shared a Lilburn resident reported he was contacted by an unknown person claiming to be a police “agent.” The “agent” told the victim he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and had a bench warrant for his arrest. The suspect then demanded the victim pay $9,000 to clear the warrant off his record. The victim conducted a wire transfer of Bitcoin and lost all his cash.

The suspect continued to call the victim seeking additional money and even claimed to be GCPD Chief McClure during one call.

To make the scam more believable, some scammers will program their phones showing the police department or another authority on the victim’s caller ID. GCPD will never ask for payment over the phone and recommends citizens be suspicious of anyone calling and demanding immediate payment, especially by cash, prepaid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or via FedEx or other couriers.

Contact the agency independently, not the number that appears on caller ID. Never disclose personal or financial information to unsolicited callers or by email.

If you’ve been a victim, contact GCPD’s non-emergency number: 770-513-5700.

