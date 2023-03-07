Gwinnett police accepting Rising Star Award nominations

Recipients of the award have demonstrated a dedication to community service and improving the lives of others through volunteer positions at their schools, extracurricular activities or community organizations.

GPD’s first group of Rising Star Award recipients were recognized in 2022 and include Aleesha Bhatti, Afomia Giday, Jaye Geyer, Danielle Godson, Bruce Hedley, Genesis Howze, Gavin Martine and Ja’Nya McFadden.