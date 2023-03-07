Gwinnett police accepting Rising Star Award nominations

The Gwinnett Police Department Rising Star Award recognizes Gwinnett youth who are active volunteers in the community. The department is accepting nominations now through Friday, March 31.
Recipients of the award have demonstrated a dedication to community service and improving the lives of others through volunteer positions at their schools, extracurricular activities or community organizations.
GPD’s first group of Rising Star Award recipients were recognized in 2022 and include Aleesha Bhatti, Afomia Giday, Jaye Geyer, Danielle Godson, Bruce Hedley, Genesis Howze, Gavin Martine and Ja’Nya McFadden.
Eligible students must be enrolled in middle or high school (public, private or home-schooled) for volunteer service activities completed within the past year (January 2022 through December 2022).
The Gwinnett Police Community Affairs team will review nominations and recognize the next group of Rising Stars in May 2023. Award recipients will receive a Rising Star award, a chief of police coin, a VIP tour of the Gwinnett police training facility and other prizes. View Rising Star criteria and nomination guidelines.
