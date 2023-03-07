X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gwinnett police accepting Rising Star Award nominations

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Police Department Rising Star Award recognizes Gwinnett youth who are active volunteers in the community. The department is accepting nominations now through Friday, March 31.

Recipients of the award have demonstrated a dedication to community service and improving the lives of others through volunteer positions at their schools, extracurricular activities or community organizations.

GPD’s first group of Rising Star Award recipients were recognized in 2022 and include Aleesha Bhatti, Afomia Giday, Jaye Geyer, Danielle Godson, Bruce Hedley, Genesis Howze, Gavin Martine and Ja’Nya McFadden.

Eligible students must be enrolled in middle or high school (public, private or home-schooled) for volunteer service activities completed within the past year (January 2022 through December 2022).

The Gwinnett Police Community Affairs team will review nominations and recognize the next group of Rising Stars in May 2023. Award recipients will receive a Rising Star award, a chief of police coin, a VIP tour of the Gwinnett police training facility and other prizes. View Rising Star criteria and nomination guidelines.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta police

SPLC blasts attorney’s arrest after training site violence 3h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
8h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Falcons will not pursue Lamar Jackson
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Children’s Healthcare concerned about more than physical health
18m ago
Lilburn restricts amusement game rooms
5h ago
Gwinnett County government hosting hiring event
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
2h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
9h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top