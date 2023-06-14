X

Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services hosting hiring event in July

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is hosting a hiring event in July for firefighter and paramedic trainees.

At the event, applicants can go through much of the department’s hiring process, including completing an application, a background check, a physical performance evaluation and an oral interview. The process typically takes at least two to three hours.

Those interested can also submit an application prior to the event on the department’s website.

Public sector agencies across the metro area have faced staffing problems for years, exacerbated by the pandemic. Police and fire departments have been especially short-handed. Gwinnett commissioners last year approved 10% raises for first responders to help fill the county’s many vacancies.

The starting salary range for a Gwinnett firefighter is listed at $43,162 to $56,798, plus 3% to 6% pay bumps for those with post-high school degrees.

The event will take place July 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fire Training Academy in Dacula.

