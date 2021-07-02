ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County

China Panda, 7131 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 97/A

Jimmy John’s, 2033 Buford Highway, Buford. 96/A

Kokai Thai Bistro, 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 96/A

On The Border, 3206 Buford Drive, Buford. 72/C

Panera Bread, 185 Atlanta Highway, Loganville. 100/A

In Other News
1
Norcross to hold public hearing on budget, millage rate
2
Rainbow Village to launch month-long campaign to raise awareness about...
3
Two-story library with coworking space coming to Snellville
4
Peachtree Corners earns 3rd financial reporting award
5
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful chosen for first of its kind Environmental...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top