Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
China Panda, 7131 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 97/A
Jimmy John’s, 2033 Buford Highway, Buford. 96/A
Kokai Thai Bistro, 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 96/A
On The Border, 3206 Buford Drive, Buford. 72/C
Panera Bread, 185 Atlanta Highway, Loganville. 100/A
