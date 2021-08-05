ajc logo
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

04W Pizza Market, 3117 Main St., Duluth. 74/C

Café Window, 1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 91/A

Chao Vit Nuong, 2180 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 84/B

El Sinaloense, 2077 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross. 72/C

Yuki Izakaya, 2205 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 79/C

