Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
04W Pizza Market, 3117 Main St., Duluth. 74/C
Café Window, 1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 91/A
Chao Vit Nuong, 2180 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 84/B
El Sinaloense, 2077 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross. 72/C
Yuki Izakaya, 2205 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 79/C
