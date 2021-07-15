Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
Café Nang Xanh, 1760 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville. 90/A
Cracker Barrel, 1740 Scenic Highway, Snellville. 82/B
Papa John’s Pizza, 2380 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 100/A
Restaurancito De Lucy, 1568 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, Norcross. 80/B
Subway, 1905 Scenic Highway, Snellville. 96/A
