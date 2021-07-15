ajc logo
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County

Café Nang Xanh, 1760 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville. 90/A

Cracker Barrel, 1740 Scenic Highway, Snellville. 82/B

Papa John’s Pizza, 2380 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 100/A

Restaurancito De Lucy, 1568 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, Norcross. 80/B

Subway, 1905 Scenic Highway, Snellville. 96/A

