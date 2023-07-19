BreakingNews
Gwinnett Chamber seeking young professionals

Credit: Gwinnett Chamber

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce’s Gwinnett Young Professionals is accepting applications for the Journey Leadership Institute. Over the course of nine months, participants will participate in workshops, networking and “crew” meetings to grow and cultivate their current skills and knowledge to further their leadership potential.

Monthly workshops will cover emotional intelligence and values-based leadership, problem solving and conflict management, diversity, equity and inclusion, embracing change and building resilience, communication and collaboration, leadership effectiveness, overcoming team dysfunction, coaching and feedback and leadership impact.

GYP is designed for individuals ages 21 to 35 living and/or working in Gwinnett.

Applications are being accepted now, but hurry. The Class of 2024 will be announced Aug. 1. www.gwinnettyoungprofessionals.com/gyp-journey-application/.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
