Four passionate musicians join Lawrenceville Harvest Festival

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago
Lawrenceville recently announced the musical lineup for the annual Harvest Festival to take place noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.

This year’s event brings together live entertainment by four talented up-and-coming artists, including headliner Hannah Dasher, along with Them Vibes, Seryn and The Band Loula.

In addition to live music, visitors will enjoy festive fall activities for the whole family including the marketplace filled with local crafts, goods, and other artisanal products and a variety of food vendors. Children can enjoy hayrides, face painting and more activities and games.

Visitors are also encouraged to check out the many restaurants and shops around the Lawrenceville square. Additional information: www.downtownlawrencevillega.com.

