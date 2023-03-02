BreakingNews
Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Evermore CID donates six new security cameras to Gwinnett police

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Evermore Community Improvement District recently donated six new security cameras to the Gwinnett Police Department for installation within the CID.

These new cameras will work together with the existing Gwinnett County Department of Transportation advanced traffic management system infrastructure to provide added safety to business parking lots and storefronts along the U.S. 78/Highway 78 business corridor in the Evermore district.

Each outdoor camera will cost $2,395 for a total donation of $14,370.

The Evermore CID is an association of property owners along U.S. 78 that voluntarily tax themselves to make improvements to the community. Projects the CID has tackled in the past include transportation improvements, sidewalk and lighting installations, as well as a sewer expansion and conservation improvements to the Yellow River. Current projects include U.S. 78 corridor hardscapes, the Yellow River Trail and Lake Lucerne pocket park, and ongoing traffic improvements and landscaping along U.S. 78 and the future Hewatt Road to Parkwood Road to Britt Drive roundabout.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison
3h ago

Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

The Jolt: Georgia Senate to vote on ‘Buckhead City’ bills today
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
17h ago
The Latest

Suwanee police accepting comments for re-accreditation
16h ago
Gwinnett police dog to be retired after having leg amputated
18h ago
Gwinnett County micro-transit program to have routes in Lawrenceville and Snellville
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top