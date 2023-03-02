Evermore CID donates six new security cameras to Gwinnett police

The Evermore Community Improvement District recently donated six new security cameras to the Gwinnett Police Department for installation within the CID.
These new cameras will work together with the existing Gwinnett County Department of Transportation advanced traffic management system infrastructure to provide added safety to business parking lots and storefronts along the U.S. 78/Highway 78 business corridor in the Evermore district.
Each outdoor camera will cost $2,395 for a total donation of $14,370.
The Evermore CID is an association of property owners along U.S. 78 that voluntarily tax themselves to make improvements to the community. Projects the CID has tackled in the past include transportation improvements, sidewalk and lighting installations, as well as a sewer expansion and conservation improvements to the Yellow River. Current projects include U.S. 78 corridor hardscapes, the Yellow River Trail and Lake Lucerne pocket park, and ongoing traffic improvements and landscaping along U.S. 78 and the future Hewatt Road to Parkwood Road to Britt Drive roundabout.
