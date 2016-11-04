If you decide to vote early, heads up: you may encounter long waits. On the first day of early voting, some voters experienced wait times of up to four or five hours at the Gwinnett County election office in Lawrenceville.

That being said, here is where you can vote early in Gwinnett County.

In Gwinnett, early voting runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. During that entire time period, Gwinnettians can vote in person at the county's elections office at 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville.

Beginning Oct. 24, Gwinnett will open two more locations at the Pierce Park Community Recreation Center in Suwanee and the Lenora Park activity room in Snellville.

• Oct. 17-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Oct. 29 and throughout the week of Oct. 31, Gwinnett voters can also cast their early ballots at seven satellite locations.

• Buford: Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road

• Dacula: Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue

• Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road

• Norcross: Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road

• Snellville: Lenora Park Acitivty Room, 4515 Lenora Church Road

• Stone Mountain: Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road

• Suwanee: George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway

Voting at the satellite locations will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? Click here and enter your information to find out.