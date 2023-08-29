Duluth upgrading Red Clay Theatre sound system

The Duluth City Council has approved the use of $125,000 in unallocated 2023 SPLOST Cultural Facility funds to upgrade the sound/speaker system at the Red Clay Theatre, 3116 Main St.

This comes after conversations with Eddie Owen confirming this is a good time to create a better overall listening experience. This project was earmarked for 2023 SPLOST funding and is not an unexpected expense.

The Red Clay Music Foundry (most often referred to as the Red Clay Theatre) is a 260-seat listening room that showcases talented musicians as part of Eddie Owen Presents and provides space for a music school.