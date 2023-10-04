Duluth accepting applications for citizens police academy

The Duluth Police Department is offering an exclusive look into the day-to-day operations of the department through their 10-week Citizens Police Academy. The free program meets 6:309:30 p.m. each Tuesday for 10 weeks, Oct. 10 through Dec. 12.

This academy offers attendees an opportunity to learn about various topics including patrol operations, traffic enforcement, gangs, drugs, criminal investigations and more. It will also include interactive activities and displays such as a K9 demonstration, a mock crime scene, ride-alongs and simulated firearms training.

The program is designed to help citizens better understand local police activities and the reasoning behind officers’ actions.

Registration: https://bit.ly/3Ip9wb4. Questions: Officer Cavorsi at ccavorsi@duluthpd.com.